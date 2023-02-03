"Killing County," a documentary produce by Colin Kaepernick, is a provocative film about police violence against minorities here in Kern County. America's violence against minorities by so-called law enforcement is a direct result of white supremacy in America. Congress' refusal to do nothing after George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police officers resulted in the most deaths by officers last year.
America's treatment of minorities should be investigated by the United Nations. These crimes against humanity are the failures of American leadership and it must be held responsible. The president, Congress and our judicial systems are to blame for the continued abuse and murder by the state against minorities. America's violence against minorities has continued in the 21st century. We must confront police violence against brown and Black people in this country. If we do not, another unarmed minority will get murdered again by our police officers somewhere in America or in Kern County.