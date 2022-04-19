Driving north on Highway 99 on Sunday, I was very disheartened to see Caltrans (presumably) is cutting down all the eucalyptus tress that bordered the east side of 99. Beginning shortly past the division of Interstate 5 and 99, there is not a single eucalyptus left standing for miles. And there are perhaps a dozen trees, which are cut down, left on the highway's shoulder awaiting being cut into sections to be carted away. Possibly a dozen trees remain standing on the east side of 99, but all are marked with a spray painted "X," indicating their fate is equally close at hand.
Caltrans apparently is determined to not leave a single eucalyptus tree standing on the east side of 99. And even tress, no larger than 12 feet in diameter were cut down as we approached White Lane. Clearly, one good turn deserves another and the highway's west side will soon receive the same treatment.
It's wonderful; the visual introduction to Bakersfield will be utterly barren. Devoid of eucalyptus tress, which stood for better than 100 years. It's unfortunate "modernization" must remove the statuesque tress and their loss will take an emotional toll on all who cherished the majestic trees. These are trees that with quiet dignity welcomed travelers to Bakersfield, and the agriculturally rich San Joaquin Valley.
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield