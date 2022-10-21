Rich Lowry claims people are overreacting to our political divisions and the inability of our leadership to manage our democracy. We have a large majority of the Republican Party that believe Donald Trump is our elected president of 2020. We have leaders both in the House and Senate who believe the 2020 election was stolen.
The Jan. 6 insurrection might not have had the bloodshed of the Battle of Shiloh, but it definitely had a political and sociological effect on our leaders and the American public. If Rich Lowry believes a Civil War is not in the making, then he should stop telling people that the Civil War was fought because of political and economic differences, instead of the inhumanity of slavery.