Your recent article on the marketing tactics of California community colleges to attract students underscores a societal issue: We're marketing higher education as a commodity rather than emphasizing its intrinsic value. The use of drones, tacos and billboards to entice students is a stark reflection of our society's attitude toward education.
We're grappling with two intertwined problems. Firstly, we've failed to articulate the true value of a university education. It's not merely a stepping stone to a job, but a period of personal growth, horizon broadening, and critical thinking skill development. These transformative years are invaluable, and we must better communicate this to our youth.