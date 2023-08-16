I am writing to express my concern on a program for coronavirus mortgage forbearance. I am finding out through a relative who just sold her home due to her husband's untimely death that these loans have an additional loan called a "partial claim" attached to them.
My relative owed an additional $47,000 on top of her mortgage balance at time of escrow closing. She was devastated to find that the loan stands alone, not due until your home is fully paid off, or it is sold and that loan must then be paid in full. It is essentially a loan that has been derived from a percentage of the present value of your home plus the months added to it for repayment of months of non-payment/forbearance during that terrible time of the coronavirus concerns, which forced many here in the U.S. to fear losing their homes.