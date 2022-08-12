I have to comment on the Nebraska mom and teen who are being prosecuted for seeking an abortion. According to the press, Meta (Facebook) turned in the communication between the mom and daughter on Facebook and gave it to the district attorney.
The inquisition of women is in full effect when a social media platform can turn in texts for simply a mom and daughter having a private conversation. This is just the beginning. Women will be prosecuted for attempted murder if we continue to allow this draconian action by both a private and public entity. During the Spanish Inquisition, they persecuted a lot of midwife for being a witch for simply providing abortion services for women.