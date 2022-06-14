The coronavirus is still with us and the reason could be the example set by the population of Kern County. The last COVID-19 report states in the last four months 75.52 percent of all cases have been in the unvaccinated, and 83.34 percent of hospitalizations by those unvaccinated.
As bad as this is we now face a new pandemic, "Carterous Inflationous Virus."
The latest federal report says this virus has increased 8.6 percent in the last month, and over the 8.3 percent of the past year. Question? Is our national inflation rate 8.6 percent or a combined 16.9 percent?
I have tracked for the last eleven weeks 10 items I always buy on my trips to my local market. They include from meat to eggs. As of yesterday, the average increase has been 22.2 percent. A few more months like this, banks and loan companies will start a new type of loan, "food requirement." Oh, they already have one called the "credit card."
Our state lawmakers are going to help us in these inflationary times by increasing our fuel taxes on gasoline. A rise in energy cost is sure to be next.
— Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield