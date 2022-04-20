In the last two years, 750 American billionaires have increased their wealth by 62 percent and only paid 3 percent of their wealth in taxes. In the same time frame, the average Americans have paid more in taxes than increased their wealth.
When are we going to understand there is a true cultural war going on America and it has nothing to do with critical race theory. This cultural war is between the haves and the have-nots. It will only cost $7 billion for every Californian to go to college for free if qualified. We can receive this additional revenue by eliminating the Proposition 13 trust clause for commercial property owners. Let’s make America great again by increasing taxes on billionaires and millionaires.
— William Guerrero, Bakersfield