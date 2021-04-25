By now, most or all Kern County taxpayers have received notice for a proposed 27 percent increase in our annual land use fee set forth in our property tax bill to clean up illegal residential waste dumping.
That in itself implies that the county of Kern has failed to follow through and enforce the regulations it adopted for controlling the matter. For lack of a better term, the increase in fees is called a “service charge.” For what? Is it so we don't inconvenience those who willfully choose to ignore the the law, simply don't care, and probably don't pay property taxes.
That isn't an equitable solution. To give the county of Kern the benefit of the doubt, it would be good to know over the past year the number of illegal residential waste dumping reported, the number of citations issued, and the number of fines imposed that remain unpaid.
— Gary Hoetker, Bakersfield