The Aug. 17 edition contained two Community Voices articles from environmental organizations. The first article mentioned “10 pesticides listed by the state in 2014 as a top priority for reevaluation that has not yet begun.” The second article mentioned that the global fossil market received $5.9 trillion in subsidies in 2020.
These two environmentalist articles do not list references or backup information. Obviously, the 10 pesticides were evaluated at one time, according to the article. Why didn’t they list those pesticides. The second article that mentions the amount of the fossil fuels subsidies would have been approximately 25 percent of the total U.S. GDP in 2021.