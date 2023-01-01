Friends know I’m enthusiastic about chickens. The joke in my home is how most families have a “swear” jar; I have a “backyard hen talk” jar. I put a quarter in every time I talk about chickens. The other day a new friend, who supports backyard hens, asked me to share my reasons to own backyard hens. Here is a condensed version of my answer:

Great pets: Hens are social and affectionate pets. They are inexpensive and easy to care for. They are intelligent. They provide endless entertainment. Watching hens is known as “Chicken TV.” Observing a hen eat a bug or lay an egg are memories that children won't forget.