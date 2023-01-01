Friends know I’m enthusiastic about chickens. The joke in my home is how most families have a “swear” jar; I have a “backyard hen talk” jar. I put a quarter in every time I talk about chickens. The other day a new friend, who supports backyard hens, asked me to share my reasons to own backyard hens. Here is a condensed version of my answer:
Great pets: Hens are social and affectionate pets. They are inexpensive and easy to care for. They are intelligent. They provide endless entertainment. Watching hens is known as “Chicken TV.” Observing a hen eat a bug or lay an egg are memories that children won't forget.
Less waste: We all have leftover kitchen scraps. Instead of throwing them in the trash you can feed them to your hens. Hens are omnivores and can eat just about anything.
Fresh eggs: Once you have had fresh eggs there is no going back. The yolks are darker, stand up taller and are more nutritious than store-bought eggs.
Local food: Most food travels an average of 1,500 miles to get to our plates. It is refreshing to be able to eat something that only travels a few yards. No supply-chain issues. And cheaper. Have you seen the price of grocery store eggs recently?
Our newly elected City Council members should support backyard hens. Raising hens is a family activity that enhances the quality of life for Bakersfield residents.
— M.T. Merickel, Bakersfield