Every elected official in every branch of government at the federal and state levels is required to take an oath before assuming his or her civic responsibilities. From the president to every other elected official, each takes an oath to defend the federal and state constitutions against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.
In the upcoming November elections there are a significant number of candidates running for public office who deny the validity of the 2020 presidential election, despite a total absence of evidence to support their outlandish claims. Such assertions clearly reveal the candidates’ resolve to disregard the rule of law, the sanctity of elections and the peaceful transition of power. Their stated intentions constitute a direct attack on deep-seated, vital principles upon which our democracy rests.