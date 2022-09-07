Our president is permitting illegal immigrants to enter the United States through the entry port of Texas. I am confused as to why each governor from the other 49 states is not sending buses, paying for airfare, etc. to transport these people into the state of their governorship. Also, why aren't the other 49 states sending money to Texas to offset the cost to the Texas taxpayer?
I am appalled and angry that the president who states these people — who sidestep our entry laws — are welcome doesn't direct and enforce the governors from the other 49 states to do their part in repopulating their state. Governor Abbott (Texas) is transporting (at the cost of the Texas taxpayer) these people into other states, some of which boast of having sanctuary cities.