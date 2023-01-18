Kevin McCarthy as a leader is an embarrassment to Bakersfield and his own political party. The suggestion by a few previous opinion letters that he be addressed as the "honorable" Speaker of the House makes me want to regurgitate. A power-hungry politician and liar who has proven over the years to be for sale to those who will pay his price.
Dear Kevin has considerable time for a corporate constituency, but can't find the time or the courage to hold a town hall meeting where everyone would be invited. They might ask him what he has done for his entire district. All Americans should all be terrified as to how a politician with his integrity could find his way to such a very critical position in our government. You would think we would have learned a lesson from the Trump presidency. We continue to prove as Americans we are our own worst enemy.