I'm done. The just-completed Super Bowl was a disgrace. The NFL interposed a so-called "black national anthem" in front of our national anthem at the start of the game, thereby inserting the ugliness of racism into what is supposed to be a fun sporting event. This was overt racism that helps perpetuate this scourge on our society.
Actor Morgan Freeman had it right when he said: "The only way to get rid of racism is to stop talking about it." The NFL apparently doesn't want to do that and is happy to promote it to the detriment of our country and our society. The United States of America is the greatest country on earth and is not a racist country. We have fixed that.