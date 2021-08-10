I just returned from an international conference in Nashville, Tenn., this week. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, people from several nations representing Europe, Africa, the Mideast, South America, Asia, Canada and Mexico were present.
Unfortunately, and noticeably absent, was a contingent from California. These individuals, who represent law enforcement including forensic science, were not in attendance not because of COVID-19, but because of an edict from California’s Gov. Newsom, former Attorney General Xavier Becerra, current California Attorney General Rob Bonta along with sympathetic local municipalities and county governments.
Yes, our California government has banned state employees from traveling to 16 other states because of bathroom legislation, all because of a small but vocal minority. Law enforcement is often criticized because it lacks up-to-date training and education. Forensic science is an ever-evolving discipline that embraces new technology. It is important for members to keep up with changes in the field, use innovative technologies, receive the latest up-to date training, and to network with their peers not only in their disciplines and sub-disciplines.
I am ashamed of my state government. It has become fascist, even dictatorial. No wonder thousands are fleeing this state. We cannot continue to allow ourselves to live in isolation from the rest of the country or world. If California can do this to its employees, its citizens will soon be its crosshairs as well. Shame on you!
— Gregory Laskowski, Bakersfield