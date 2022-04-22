I'd like to respond to Jim Woods' challenge to explain why the democratic nominee for Kevin McCarthy's House seat, Marisa Wood, is a better-qualified candidate than McCarthy. To me, it boils down to one essential quality: she is NOT under the spell of Donald Trump. It is well known that Kevin McCarthy is a puppet of Trump's, parroting the Big Lie and leading the charge for discriminatory voting rights throughout our land.
While Donald Trump is pulling strings as a wannabe king-maker, it scares me to think of McCarthy as Speaker of the House, so close in succession to the presidency. We've already seen what Trump will do to usurp our democracy and remain in power. Keep in mind that Trump thinks Putin is a "genius" and has a love relationship with Kim Jong Un and most of the dictators of our modern world.
With Trump and his power-seeking sycophants a clear threat to democracy, I believe McCarthy is more bent on gaining power and influence than he is in representing his constituency and healing the political divide that ravages our country. If McCarthy retains his seat and continues to adhere to Trumpism, I believe McCarthy and Trump's allies will make Jan. 6 look like a walk in the park. So, I believe that Marisa Wood will be a breath of fresh air, unaffected by the stench of our last president's well-documented lying and scheming. Marisa will have my vote.
— Greg Broida, Bakersfield