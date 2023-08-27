Yes Jerry Todd, some Republicans are "whack jobs." That includes anyone who supports an angry loser ex-president who has lied to the American people for two-plus years.
Either Trump is a liar or his election investigators (some now indicted) are the worst ever. I ask, if you were accused and indicted for a serious crime and you could prove your innocence, wouldn't you? Or just incessantly promise to. Which one?
Trump claims as president to have had "absolute immunity." Ask Nixon about that. So why go after Biden if that logic is true? It's not. "But Obama, Hillary, Biden ..." is not a defense. Besides, they're not indicted and Trump had four years to "lock her up." His investigators had nothing and packed in their investigation. Promise unkept.
Trump was no longer president when he illegally took classified documents, then lied about keeping some after he gave some back, mentally declassifying notwithstanding.
I and many others have pointed out these facts (yes, facts) before. But the "whack jobs," and "patriot friends," etc., might listen but they do not hear, so all this and more bears repeating. You can no longer choose to ignore because it's now in your face. And with a 95% conviction rate, I'll bet on the federal prosecutors and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wills. Not on a man promising proof of innocence that never comes.
— Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield