Yes Jerry Todd, some Republicans are "whack jobs." That includes anyone who supports an angry loser ex-president who has lied to the American people for two-plus years.

Either Trump is a liar or his election investigators (some now indicted) are the worst ever. I ask, if you were accused and indicted for a serious crime and you could prove your innocence, wouldn't you? Or just incessantly promise to. Which one?

Tags

Recommended for you