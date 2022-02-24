With the exception of Wilbur W. Wells ("Fixing what isn't broken," Feb. 16):
What American does not know that we stole this land from Indians and forced them onto reservations — undesirable land, often far from their ancestral homes?
What American does not know about our dehumanization of Blacks and our having fought a war over it?
What American does not know that non-whites have been treated like second-class citizens?
What American does not know that people of color and white women have not always had the privileges of white males?
What American does not know about the cruel and hazardous treatment of children in workplaces before the passing of child labor laws?
What American does not know about the sweat shops where primarily females worked grueling and long hours in over-crowded, unsanitary conditions?
What American does not know that we still have people going to bed hungry?
What American does not know about the attack on our Capitol Jan. 6?
What American does not know that a president cannot adequately govern when a quarter of Congress maintains that he was not legitimately elected despite recounts done by members of the losing party proving that he won?
There are so many good things we can say about our country; but it is both helpful and instructive to acknowledge our entire history in order to move beyond it and make a good thing better.
— Ann Silver, Bakersfield