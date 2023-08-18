I almost laughed out loud when I saw the headline on The Californian's Tuesday edition. "Valley air officials ask motorists to idle less, especially during back-to-school week," suggesting parents not idle while picking up or taking children to school.
Why have they not suggested closing all the drive-thru windows?
Have you seen all the idling cars on Stockdale Highway and California Avenue at the Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out Burger? I absolutely believe they line up at Chick-fil-A before they even open. And they are lined up most of the day.
Why haven't they insisted on private small planes staying out of the air? How about all the private jets flying around?
It takes more than just a few to save our air.