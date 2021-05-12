This is in response to Jose Gaspar’s column about Jessica Martinez ("A Mom's plea: Please don't forget Jessica," May 10).
Maybe the police have forgotten about Jessica, but I haven’t. I lived on Bear Mountain Boulevard, not far from where her body was found, and at the time she was found. Her death and lack of closure in her case were among the things that spurred me to create my podcast (“Hometown Homicide”) that focuses on Kern County crimes. And Jessica’s case was my first episode.
The circumstances surrounding her death and the pain I know her family still feels will always be with me. And I truly hope that answers will come, sooner rather than any later than it has already been.
— Janice French, Bakersfield