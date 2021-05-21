So do I understand the writer ("What will the country look like for our grandchildren?, May 18) to say that one must stick with his political party of choice regardless? I would not support any candidate who claims the election was fraudulent after the many courts, including the Supreme Court, proved otherwise; after recounts were done; after Republican election officials affirmed the integrity of the election.
I would not support my party if they maintain the attack on the bastion of our democracy was not inspired by the then-president, or if they insist it was parallel action with the looters who interrupted the peaceful protesters of Black Lives Matter.
If my party’s candidate is not honorable and qualified, I will not vote for him. I will vote for the candidate who spends his time working for us citizens, not one who spends his time tweeting, bullying and lying. I will vote for the man who puts his country first, not his party.
Trump plunged us into a time of darkness, into a cave of unscientific observations. Most recently, he set us far behind in the conquering of the pandemic by not wearing masks or practicing social distancing; and his loyals followed him, mistaking the meaning of freedom. Freedom is not liberty without license; it carries responsibility to others as well as self.
If our children emulate Trump’s despotic deportment, God help us all.
— Ann Silver, Bakersfield