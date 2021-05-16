Emma Gallegos' article about the upcoming high school boundary changes was well done. It was balanced to express different stakeholders’ opinions. It appears, however, that the Laurelglen neighborhood does not have a voice. With two high school-aged sons and one coming, the Kern High School District may force my family to leave our family high school, BHS.
I want to stay a Driller.
Every decade or so, a committee decides to break neighborhoods away from their family high school. It happened to my family in 1983 (Highland to Foothill). Our family made the switch, and it wasn’t enjoyable.
Today I understand a committee is at it again. Does the committee have a member from the Laurelglen neighborhood who has asked my opinion? If so, does that member have a student who goes to BHS?
Ms. Gallegos' article has a quote stating that Kern high schools are “severely over capacity and need relief.” According to the BHS principal, he has room for 400 more students. If that is true, what is the reason my neighborhood has to switch?
I love BHS because of its dedicated, talented teachers, staff, administration, students and parent volunteers. Thank you for what you do.
Since I’m in the oil biz, I recognize that California doesn’t want me to be a Driller. It now looks like a "committee" doesn’t want our family to be Drillers as well.
— Joe Nahama, Bakersfield