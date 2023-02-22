Marjorie Taylor Greene has now called for another insurrection — she wants the red states and blue states to go their separate ways. She's on the Homeland Security Committee. Who put her there — our sandwich maker, Kevin McCarthy. Who is responsible for this — our Kevin. McCarthy has allowed this to happen.
I, for one, want to see leaders who are brave and stand up for the Constitution of the United States. I don't think that is McCarthy. I can see McCarthy of Bakersfield — rolling over for anything and anyone who would overthrow the Constitution as long as he can be the Speaker of some house. As for me and many others, I am willing to give my "blood, sweat and tears" (with thanks to Winston Churchill) to keep our democracy going.