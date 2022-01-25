I don't know the lame reasoning for the Insurrection but one thing that is prevalent is the alleged lies perpetrated by the former presidential administration regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 Insurrection.
The many years that I have been voting there has been no president who has taken the "stolen election" to this level. What's repulsive about this is the thought that some Americans believe it; that is the danger.
Do I need to talk about the insurrection? Yes. The definition of insurrection is a rise against government authority or a revolt. On Jan. 6, 2021, I called the massacre at the United States Capitol the act of traitors.
What is the definition of a traitor? A traitor is a person who betrays their country. The insurrectionists appear to have the characteristics of traitors. Anyone in their right mind realizes that the insurrection was Americans attacking Americans. This is not normal, attacking your own government. A hypothetical thought, when a child attacks a parent and a parent attacks a child ,that behavior is not normal, it is out of the norm in this society for this to happen, yet it did.
The insurrection was devastating, detrimental, catastrophic, destructive and crippling to the United States. That's the purpose of the United States House Select Committee: to investigate and get the truth from the previous presidential administration.
— Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield