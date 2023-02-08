For fellow readers of Letters to the Editor, here is another letter that is critical of Kevin McCarthy. I appreciate that writers send their letters supporting McCarthy. But from my perspective, the facts are quite different.

McCarthy had nothing but fealty toward Trump as he displaced more than a thousand children at the border. Hundreds are still not reunited with their families due to negligent record keeping. No criticism from McCarthy. Trump threatened to withhold military equipment from Ukraine unless they announced an investigation into Hunter Biden. Nary a word of criticism from McCarthy.

Tags

Recommended for you