For fellow readers of Letters to the Editor, here is another letter that is critical of Kevin McCarthy. I appreciate that writers send their letters supporting McCarthy. But from my perspective, the facts are quite different.
McCarthy had nothing but fealty toward Trump as he displaced more than a thousand children at the border. Hundreds are still not reunited with their families due to negligent record keeping. No criticism from McCarthy. Trump threatened to withhold military equipment from Ukraine unless they announced an investigation into Hunter Biden. Nary a word of criticism from McCarthy.
He had a momentary lapse and blamed Trump regarding the Jan. 6 attempt to disrupt the Electoral College vote count. That lasted just a few days as Trump got him back in line quickly.
McCarthy, due to his enormous fund raiding capabilities, has used his funds to get characters like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and George Santos elected to Congress. These people lie to the public with impunity. They’re McCarthy’s people.
McCarthy sat silent as his party selected Supreme Court justices that most knew were going to vote to revoke a women’s right to control her own body.
As for McCarthy and his accomplishments, the Lake Isabella Dam repairs are not complete, and plans for a new medical center for our veterans have been sitting in some kind of limbo for more than a decade. Yes, there was some funding for valley fever research. Important but far from making McCarthy a worthy representative of our district.
— Terry Beals, Bakersfield