When Robert Price ran this page, he would challenge writers for proof. He challenged me often. Today you just get blocked.
Your sycophant misstated that Trump wanted to use bleach. For the unintelligent, there’s a difference between demanding and inquiring.
Bleach is used in some treatments. He merely asked the assembled “experts” when nobody knew what to do. Some call it brainstorming. Something the corpus callosum challenged are incapable of.
“Unintelligent” Trump passed a cognitive test with a perfect 30.
We all know that they wouldn’t let Biden anywhere near a cognitive test.
Prove me wrong.
— Jerry Todd, Bakersfield