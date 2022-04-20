In answer to "The favor train is alive and well" in the April 12 letters to the editor: Does the writer realize that political contributions to both leaders of the House of Representatives have occurred for many years? The monies collected usually are given to “worthwhile” Republicans and Democrats running for office.
The term "my Kevin” is getting old and trite. I like what Kevin McCarthy is doing in the House of Representatives, as do thousands of Kern County voters.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy is minority leader of the House, so power and contributions are naturally to follow. The same goes for Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
— Gary L. Williams, Bakersfield