David Connell (“Community Voices: We need a local notification system on pesticides,” May 15) has studied the pesticide notification debate in Shafter for a semester at Berkeley. I have lived with pesticide exposure in Shafter for 15 years, and sadly have to doubt Connell’s confident assertion that the Kern County Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser’s goal is to “protect public health and safety, and notify those potentially affected by fumigant applications.”
I wish that were the case. After years asking for the basic right to know about toxic chemicals being sprayed near our homes, and seeing Mr. Fankhauser fight us at every turn and even defy a direct order from the state, I can only conclude that his goal is actually to protect industry profits and their right to continue polluting our neighborhoods in secret.
I can think of no other explanation for refusing to make Notices of Intent, which are public information, public. However, I do appreciate Connell’s conclusion: “The Shafter steering committee requested a local notification system, and they should get it sooner than eventually.” How about now?
— Maria Anabel Marquez, Shafter