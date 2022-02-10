Why does The Californian continue to run opinion pieces by Stephen Moore? I understand the audience he caterers to, but seriously, the man offers nothing of value. His most recent article makes statements regarding religion, patriotism, work ethic and, can you believe this, false idols!!! Really??
The facts are the poorest states are RED. The least educated states are RED!!! The states with the highest rates of unemployment are, you got it, RED!!! Worshiping a false idol? Has he seen what Donald Trump has done to the Republican Party? Surely you jest, Mr. Moore. I am an Independent but with my own eyes I can see who is miserable.
The people attacking the members of Congress because their guy supposedly won an election but was robbed (the fact is that he is the only person to have lost the popular vote twice)? Miserable. The people attacking school board members for a newfound enemy, CRT? Miserable. The people against a national standard for federal elections? Miserable. The people who hate to see a minority (female or a person of color) in power? Miserable. The people who can’t (or shouldn't) say anything to anyone at anytime? Miserable.
Push back and you are called "woke." The people who want to whitewash history so that Johnny doesn’t feel bad? Miserable. The people that claim to be religious but voted for, and are beholden to, a thrice-married, adulterous, morally corrupt, and failed businessman? Miserable.
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield