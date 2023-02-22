I turned on the TV Monday and President Biden just committed another $500 million to Ukraine to protect their sovereignty, their geographic borders, their citizens, their freedom and their democracy.
I am not opposed to being helpful along with our NATO partners. The baffling part to me is how we spend so much more to destroy ours, with no end in sight. We are spending billions to provide housing, money, medical, food and so much more to NOT protect our borders and, by the way, killing thousands from illegally smuggled drugs.