Tucker Carlson and Fox news are usually spot on with their reporting.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Carlson interviewed scientists who stated that COVID had likely come from a Wuhan lab, not from a wet market. They were taken off social media and spurned by mainstream media.
When Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti was being interviewed on all the TV stations and praised for the way he was going after Trump, Tucker called him a sleazy porn lawyer and said he couldn't be trusted. Avenatti has since pleaded guilty to fraud.
In October 2020, Miranda Devine of the New York Post tried to expose the Hunter Biden laptop. She was taken off Twitter and was shut down on social media. Fifty government officials signed a letter stating the laptop was likely Russian disinformation, which was a benefit to Joe Biden. Tucker had Devine on his show numerous times, but the mainstream media never acknowledged until after the 2020 presidential election that the laptop was real and had been in the possession of the FBI for nearly two years.
Fox News daily shows illegal immigrants pouring into our country while regular news outlets only seem to show the migrants when they are bused to Martha's Vineyard or New York City. For more than two years, Tucker and others on Fox were running stories on the fentanyl crisis and human trafficking, while the mainstream media was hoping to get more dirt on Trump.
I believe Fox and Tucker.
— Diane Hoffman, Bakersfield