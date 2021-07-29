I really enjoyed the viewpoint of Steve Flores ("I would like to report an unidentified aerial phenomenon") in the Monday edition of The Californian because I had a similar experience back in the mid-1970s.
I wasn't sleeping well in those days and I was up looking out a window at about 4 a.m. We had a tall palm tree at the end of our driveway and I spotted three really bright lights about two feet above the tree.
I thought it was stars until I saw one move. I then thought it was airplanes but they stood still. I then thought about helicopters but they absolutely could not move as fast as these things were moving.
One of the lights would dart away then back. Then another would do the same. I must have watched for about 15 minutes then they all darted away and that was it.
My family laughed at me when I told them I thought I saw UFOs.
Now I absolutely believe God created this earth and nowhere in the Bible does it say He created another. But who is to say He did not create another? No one knows.
They have also found strange evidences on the earth that maybe someone or something else had been here.
So I believe you, Steve, and I will keep reading your articles.
— Ann Reed, Bakersfield