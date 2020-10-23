I'm so glad and proud to be a Republican. I voted for President Donald Trump. I was a Democrat, and after John F. Kennedy, I became a Republican. Thanks to God for opening my eyes. Like Leo Terrell, a civil attorney, he said he's now a Republican and is much happier.
Former President Barack Obama sent a check to the Palestinians for $221 million, then when Iran held our boat hostage, he sent them $1.7 billion. Didn't hear anything from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. If it would had been President Trump, Pelosi would have tried to impeach him.
Trump is for our people, we come first. Trump is a patriot, respects our flag, military and first responders.
What has former Vice President Joe Biden done in 47 years? He has sold us to China. Him and his son have gotten thousands of dollars from them.
Biden and Pelosi are Catholic by name only; they do not follow the Catholic laws.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is like his former relative, Pelosi — he wants to get rid of gas cars. He doesn't realize our oil wells and agriculture supports Bakersfield and Kern County.
— Juanita Parnell, Bakersfield