In his famous 1932 novel "Brave New World," Aldous Huxley describes a society where phosphorous is recovered from cremated adult bodies. In describing this process to a friend, character Henry Foster remarks: "Fine to think we can go on being socially useful even after we're dead. Making plants grow."
It appears, some 90 years later, that Huxley's vision has become reality in California with the recent passage of the "Human Composting Act" (AB 351). I guess our state feels if you're (about to become) number two, you'll try harder.