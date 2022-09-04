State Sen. Melissa Hurtado says she’s an advocate for keeping our communities safe, but her voting record begs to differ.
Recently, she voted against an amendment to Assembly Bill 2167 that would once again make human trafficking a serious and violent felony. You heard that right. Under California state law, human trafficking is not considered “serious and violent.” And Hurtado voted to keep it that way.
What does that mean? The amendment would have made human traffickers ineligible for probation and other alternatives to jail. It also would mean human traffickers have a strike against them under California’s Three Strikes law. Human trafficking is a very serious offense that deserves to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Hurtado apparently disagrees.
Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery that forces mainly women and children into a life of sex work and labor. Gangs in the Central Valley are increasingly involved with human trafficking and threaten the safety of our families. That’s why Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer sponsored the bill, SB 1042, this amendment was based on.
Hurtado’s vote will continue to put the Central Valley in harm’s way.
Shame on Hurtado for voting with liberal activists from Sacramento and the Bay Area, instead of her own community. Will Melissa Hurtado ever vote to protect our children? It is time for a new voice representing the Central Valley who will stand up for victims’ rights and keep dangerous criminals behind bars. David Shepard has my vote.