The humanitarian crisis at the U.S. southern border is expected to get worse as Title 42 expires. Republicans promised “comprehensive” immigration and border security legislation if they retook control of the House — but that seems now to have taken a back-seat to Hunter Biden’s laptop.
So the humanitarian crisis, which is really a problem of lack of contraceptive availability and use in Latin American nations, is now the United States middle-class taxpayers' problem. But we have our own humanitarian crisis right here at home to address. Unhoused vagrants and transients on almost every street corner. Trash and feces cover our sidewalks. And only modest funds spent to address this humanitarian crisis.
Politicians are forced to increase deficit spending to fund healthcare for immigrants in lieu of taking care of our unhoused or even funding Social Security increases for older Americans. And this is the looming humanitarian crisis in the United States.
Biden has already bailed out several large banks that specialized in making large loans to affluent customers. Biden is also bailing out affluent students, relieving their student loan debts. Eventually the U.S. middle class will not be able to afford to bail out the affluent plus pay for healthcare for Latin American immigrants.
Then Social Security will go bankrupt as middle-class taxpayers are stretched to the breaking point and thus starts the largest humanitarian crisis in U.S. history. Let’s hope that laptop holds some of the answers.
— Alan Welch, Bakersfield