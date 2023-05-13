The humanitarian crisis at the U.S. southern border is expected to get worse as Title 42 expires. Republicans promised “comprehensive” immigration and border security legislation if they retook control of the House — but that seems now to have taken a back-seat to Hunter Biden’s laptop.

So the humanitarian crisis, which is really a problem of lack of contraceptive availability and use in Latin American nations, is now the United States middle-class taxpayers' problem. But we have our own humanitarian crisis right here at home to address. Unhoused vagrants and transients on almost every street corner. Trash and feces cover our sidewalks. And only modest funds spent to address this humanitarian crisis.

Recommended for you