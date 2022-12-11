Seventy-four years ago, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, designating certain fundamental human rights as deserving protection.
The declaration enshrines the rights and freedoms of all human beings, the most important of which is that “Everyone has the right to life, liberty, and the security of person.”
Everyone, it seems, but the preborn.
Every day in America, more than 2,500 babies are aborted, deprived of the life the declaration’s authors and advocates claim they want to protect.
The preamble to the Declaration states, in part, that “disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous acts.”
Acts don’t get more barbaric than abortions on living human babies. With the passing of Proposition 1 it’s now possible for abortions to take place up to the day of delivery.
The slogan for Human Rights Day 2022 is “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All;” the call to action is #StandUp4HumanRights. If we truly stand up for human rights, we must not forget those most vulnerable humans in the womb.
Our humanity is the one thing we all share, born and unborn, and the right to life is the most fundamental of all human rights. We can stand for human rights for all humans by allowing every preborn child to live.
Let’s celebrate human rights every day, not just on Dec. 10. A pre-born child is just as deserving of life, liberty and security as every other human on this planet. Human rights begin in the womb.