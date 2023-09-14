When you’re displaced by a disaster, it turns your life upside down in a matter of seconds. While disasters will always be stressful, there are steps you can take now during National Preparedness Month to feel more confident springing into action during an emergency.
1. Build your emergency kit. Beyond general essentials such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio and first aid kit, also consider medications, supplies for infants and pets, copies of important papers, phone chargers and portable power banks, maps of your area, and emergency contact information.
2. Make a plan of what to do. With your family or household members, discuss how to prepare and respond to the types of emergencies that are most likely to happen where you live, learn, work and play. Identify responsibilities for each member of your household and how you will work together as a team.
3. Know how to stay informed. Earthquakes, wildfires and home fires are the most likely for our community. Know how our local officials will share information during a disaster, including issuing any evacuation orders or shelter locations.
The American Red Cross now responds to nearly twice as many large disasters in the U.S. as we did a decade ago. You can also prepare to help others by joining us as a volunteer. Learn more at redcross.org.
— Carolyn Forster, board chair, American Red Cross Kern County & Eastern Sierra Chapter