When you’re displaced by a disaster, it turns your life upside down in a matter of seconds. While disasters will always be stressful, there are steps you can take now during National Preparedness Month to feel more confident springing into action during an emergency.

1. Build your emergency kit. Beyond general essentials such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio and first aid kit, also consider medications, supplies for infants and pets, copies of important papers, phone chargers and portable power banks, maps of your area, and emergency contact information.

