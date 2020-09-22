Now that there is a vacancy on the Supreme Court, the president of the United States has an opportunity to make history. The president should put forth his nominee for the consideration of all Americans. Most likely this nominee will be a moderate woman with excellent qualifications.
The extremists within the Democratic Party see this moment as an opportunity to initiate more violent protests and demonstrations. The president should state he will hold off on the nomination vote until after the November election. This bold action will demonstrate his confidence in his re-election and his determination to bring stability to the court.
This would also thwart the left's desire to create a platform for more hysterical rhetoric by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. This action would give the president the November election and ensure four more years without socialism and sky-high taxes.
— David DePaola, Bakersfield