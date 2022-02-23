In 2016 when Republicans and the Donald Trump campaign were calling for investigations into Hillary Clinton's e-mails, her records as Secretary of State, and her private correspondence, everyone was yelling to "lock her up."
Now it seems that the former president had taken 15 boxes of records to Mar-a-Lago. A number of classified documents were discovered in these boxes. Trump White House aides have also confirmed that the former president destroyed classified documents when enraged or angered at what these documents had to say. These documents had to be taped back together.
How come no one in the Republican Party in saying anything? Kevin McCarthy is particularly quiet. Ted Cruz has nothing to say. Marco Rubio (Li'l Marco) is saying "Nothing to see here. Move along." Trump is facing possible prosecution in both Georgia and New York on fraud charges, both financial and election. I don't hear anyone screaming "Lock him up!!" How strange.
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield