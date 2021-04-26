Only in America could a drug-using criminal become a folk hero just because of his color. I agree with the verdict given to the cop who killed George Floyd, but even if he had been innocent, the jury could not rule differently without seeing burning cities, shots fired, and possible killings while fearing for the lives of their families and themselves.
The Progressive Democrats have poisoned the life blood of our country with their cries of systemic racism. I will agree that there are racists in our country, but there are a great many more of us who are not. To paint all of us with a broad brush just because we are white is not only wrong, but stupid if the Democrats expect any support in the next election.
The children are being taught to hate in our schools and that they are guilty of racism if they are white while undermining the principles that made our country the envy of the world.
— Alvin Tullis, Bakersfield