Kevin McCarthy’s recent filibuster of the Build Back Better bill was once again another example of how he communicates with his constituents. He talks but never listens. He also spouts nonsense.
He said he couldn’t afford to test drive a Tesla. What a lie! Test drives are free! Tesla is a California company that employs Californians and he’s telling his constituents you have to pay to test drive one.
With the incentives from the Build Back Better bill, more of his constituents could not only afford to purchase a car made in California, they could help clean the air in California. Which, if McCarthy ever visited his district, he would know the air literally stinks and is killing his constituents.
— David B. Thomas, Bakersfield