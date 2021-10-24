Leonard Pitts is the angry "journalist." It seems each time I read his opinion piece my blood pressure elevates. His disdain for white conservatives is boldly apparent in each of his opinion articles. I'm an old white guy. Served my country in Vietnam. Worked for 45 years. Paid lots of taxes. I haven't been a burden on society. I haven't been in a riot. I haven't destroyed property. I haven't looted a Walmart.
I have conservative values and in my opinion Mr. Pitts sees that as a crime worse than the aforementioned. I don't come from academia. I'm not going to impress anyone with my vocabulary. I'm a simple old white dude who is fed up with being demonized. I don't think I'm the bad guy Mr. Pitts thinks I am. Leonard Pitts' opinion pieces are not worth my time. I'm going to ignore them from now on in The Californian.
— Jerry Sears, Carmarillo