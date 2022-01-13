Regarding "Get over it" by Ralph McKnight, published Jan. 10: I am a Republican. I know my president — the one who took no salary, gave his time freely, visited every day with the press, expressed his personal views (First Amendment) on Twitter every day, and was 100 percent proactive America and for the working man and woman, who worked every day to realign our country taxation to be competitive with the world marketplace, bring industries and auto manufacturing facilities back to America from Mexico, China, Vietnam, Japan and Korea and lost the election and Joe Biden won.
The better question is this. Can you live with that? Everything I mentioned above, Biden is the opposite of. Will corporations leave America again? They are! The Democratic president you elected left our "war" technology in Afghanistan for our enemies to disassemble, analyze and utilize. Billions and billions of dollars in new technologies. But then you know all of this. In my lifetime I have witnessed some of the worst people putting down others in their vain attempt to elevate themselves. America is a business. As a worker in that business I have a fiduciary duty to do what's in the best interest of that business. I did not vote on my personal whims. I voted for who I thought would make America great again!
How is your president working out? And, it's only been a year. Don't bash Trump to make Biden look good. You can't.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield