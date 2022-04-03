The signing of the federal anti-lynching law last week brought back memories. In my freshman year at a large high school in another county, all English classes were offered a chance to write an essay. You could choose any subject for this locally sponsored contest. Top prize of $50 offered. A lot of money in the ’50s.
When the winners were announced, I wasn't among them. But after the passing bell, the teacher called me back. She reached into her purse, and handed me a $5 bill. Said my essay was by far the best. But my subject was too controversial for that town. “We can't be talking about these kind of unpopular issues."
My subject? Violence and injustice against Black people. I was a scrawny white kid, 13 at the time. We were still miles and years before Selma and the civil rights marches.
How far we’ve come. How far still to go.
— Pete Carton, Bakersfield