Children and gardens share a similar biology. Gardens require constant care to provide the ingredients for growth (sunlight, water and nutrient-rich soil). Add to those essential inputs the protection against invasive species of weeds that rob the plant of its growth potential.
Likewise, children are entitled to expect the essentials for their growth to become responsible and contributing members of our society. Tangible ingredients such as security of food, clothing and shelter, to name the basics. Add to that positive guidance from family, educators, mentors and yes, exemplary conduct from our political leadership.
Reinforcement of negative cultural biases and efforts to diminish self-esteem are all “invasive weeds” that perpetuate insecurities and prevents the flowering of personality.
A master gardener employs various techniques to maximize the potential of a garden under his or her care, beginning with providing the essential ingredients and then proceeding to make sure enough open area surrounds the plant to give it sufficient room to grow in competition with its neighbors.
Each child is entitled to its “space” to reach his or her mental and physical capacity for growth. This includes necessary encouragement and meaningful access to education.
Success is much easier to recognize than failure. Although we as society may debate the consequences of failure, the disregard of societies‘ norms as defined by our laws, the frustration of dealing with obstacles in the path of accomplishment, the absence of a commitment to personal responsibility and our robust judicial system plagued by overcrowded prisons are all cogent evidence that what we are doing is not working!
Our society needs to adopt the wisdom of a master gardener in order to bring forth a responsible and contributing humanity that will preserve and enhance our future generations that are right now emerging and looking for their place in the sun.
If not now - when?
—Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield