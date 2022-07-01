If you live in a highly functioning democracy with seasoned democratic institutions and a system of justice that limits personal power, it is difficult to discern the events that lead to the unraveling of a society.
An essential strategy is to get the population to see their citizenry as “them and us!" This is the beginning of identity politics that divides and instills fear in an otherwise diverse community that has coexisted for generations.
Although democracy and freedom have different meanings, you can’t have one without the other. A democracy can make you free, but only a free people can sustain a democracy.
We have all heard the expression “freedom is not free." But no one seems to agree on the price. We know about the ultimate price that millions of known and unknown defenders have paid. What price must you and I pay?
We are only asked to act responsibly when we cast our vote. This includes being informed as to our society’s issues and supporting representatives that have the character, wisdom and fortitude to carry out their oath of office.
Were the events of Jan. 6, 2021 our modern day Fort Sumter? Did our polarized society result in a weakened democracy that made America a target of opportunity?
It is time we “cowboy up “and realize that “them are us and us are them!"
We should celebrate the beauty in our diversity and recognize it as the true foundation of America. We owe everlasting gratitude to Emma Lazarus for her immortal words that speak for our Lady Liberty as she welcomed my parents and your ancestors to their Promised Land. (With thanks to our indigenous benefactors.)
If not now — when?
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield