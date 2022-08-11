I find it very peculiar that the Republican Party faithful are so up in arms over the FBI investigating Donald Trump. I don't recall them being this outraged when that government body was investigating Hillary Clinton. Or Bill Clinton. Would they be this angry if the FBI was investigating Hunter Biden? Suppose it was Barack Obama? Would Kevin McCarthy be banging off the walls?
When the feds went after the 650,000 e-mails belonging to Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, not a peep out of the Republicans. Strange. Or is it?