The only American demographic that overwhelmingly supports Israel without regard for how they act upon their neighbors and resident hostage Palestinian Israeli citizens are American Evangelicals, 50 percent of whom only support Israel because they believe in the end-times myth during which two-thirds of all Israelis will be purged, leaving only the one-third that has accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord surviving.
We allow a Christian cabal of elected and unelected officials to control not only the narrative which surrounds Israel, but also billions per year in financial and military support, which we give to them without question or review.
This is a "conspiracy" that is well documented, yet where's Q and the rest of the right wing nut job conspiracy theorists? When you talk about child trafficking while at the same time elect alleged child sex traffickers like Matt Gaetz, how do you think that makes you and your cause look? And locally, the Lords of Bakersfield, who preyed upon young men in our community, were wealthy and powerful conservative men. Q dost protest too much, methinks.
So while we're all reading about UFO declassification and planning our trips to Mars as serfs on SNL star Elon Musk's rocket yacht, let us not forget that many of the Christians of our nation are openly, diligently and literally working to cause Armageddon.
— Jose Perez, Bakersfield